The recent shooting death of 17-year-old Isaiah Lewis in Edmond, Oklahoma, prompted criticism of the police officers involved. One activist said it served as another example that black lives don't matter to law enforcement.

On the surface, the circumstances seem ripe for second-guessing — Lewis was naked and unarmed. Police have said one of the two officers on the scene fired a Taser at the young man, but to no effect, and that several shots were fired after Lewis reportedly assaulted the officers.

"Two grown men should have been able to take a 17-year-old," said one person who attended a protest rally and march in Edmond.

We prefer to let the investigation run its course. Neither of the officers was wearing a body camera — the Edmond Police Department is issuing them throughout the course of this year — and that may make for a more time-consuming probe as investigators sort the details.

However, Edmond Police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon has said the department's use-of-force training "is initially hands on, and then to deploy a Taser." After that, "firing the handgun is protocol if the first two are not successful," Wagnon said.

The incident began when police were notified of a domestic disturbance. Two girls said they had been assaulted and needed help. Lewis' girlfriend told police that Lewis had "flipped out" and was acting strangely after arriving at her house.

Several witnesses reported seeing Lewis running along a street stripping his clothes off. The teenager ran into a wooded area, then allegedly broke into a different house after being chased by police on foot. That house is where the shooting occurred.

The head of a local Black Lives Matter chapter said this case represents "the abject failure of the Edmond Police Department" to properly handle the situation and that she and others expect the officers to be held "fully accountable for their actions."

We expect they will be. At the same time, this incident should serve to put a spotlight on the role that mental health and substance abuse issues may have played.

The police chief in Midwest City has estimated that 85% of the inmates brought to his jail each year have substance abuse or mental health issues. No doubt the figures are comparable statewide. Many police departments have Crisis Intervention Teams, made up of specially trained officers, to try to handle the flow of mentally ill offenders who come their way.

The problem is that the volume is so great, and Oklahoma doesn't have the number of mental health professionals or facilities needed to get on top of it.

Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown once lamented that, "Every societal failure, we put it off on the cops to solve. Policing was never meant to solve all those problems."