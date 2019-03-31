Yesterday I paid a visit to a local endodontic clinic. After completing the many first-visit forms, I was called back by a young lady who addressed me by my first name, despite the fact that I am old enough to be her grandfather. She proceeded to perform X-rays and an exam without ever introducing herself, while persisting in addressing me by my first name.

My parents raised me, as did the parents of most of the Baby Boomer generation, to respect their elders. We never address a stranger, regardless of age, by his or her first name unless that person has given us permission to do so, especially not an elder. It seems that Mr., Mrs. and Miss (even "Mizz") have disappeared from the Millennial vocabulary, if they ever existed.

I brought this situation to the attention of the dentist and suggested that on the first page of paperwork (labeled "Welcome!") there could be a place asking the patient how he or she wishes to be addressed.

The situation at the endodontic clinic is not unique in my experience. I have had the same thing happen at doctor's offices, dental offices, hospitals and almost everywhere I interact with the younger generation(s) in a service capacity.

Checkers at retail stores or fast food restaurants who fail to greet me or continue to chatter with co-workers while they check me out, then fail to offer a simple "Thank You" are among the small irritations of life. I feel as if I am interrupting their busy social lives by having the temerity to shop at the store that employs them.

Yes, I realize that I am growing older and perhaps crankier, but I long for the days of what was once referred to as "common courtesy."