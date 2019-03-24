A few words about the March 8 edition of the Times Record.

First, Arkansas' work requirement law. Most out-of-work Arkansans are not hobos. Companies don't like to hire unskilled American workers and they fire you when you turn 40 because of the insurance costs. It's cheaper to treat people early than to wait until they're put in the hospital.

Second, the story about not printing gunmen's names was right. John Lennon's killer said he did it to be famous. Women used to go topless in New York every year to protest shirtless men. The last year they did this, only 70 people showed up. They told reporters, "Nobody is paying any attention to us so we're going to stop." Listen and learn.