To the Editor:

Barnhill Martial Arts of Paris would like to thank the following sponsors for helping to make our “12th Annual Barnhill Martial Arts and Kobudo Open Tournament” on Saturday, March 9, 2019 such a huge success!

Ring Sponsors: Bar H Farms, Freeman Lawn Care, and Castle Graphics.

Gold Sponsor: Ed Williams Body Shop.

Silver Sponsors: Chandler Greenhouse, 3 Hill Place Farm, Jim Milam-Shelter Insurance Charleston, and Subiaco Federal Credit Union.

Bronze Sponsors: Del Sol Mexican Restaurant Charleston, Charleston Auto Parts, Shawn and Ethan’s Fan Club, Porky’s Food Mart, Logan County Bank, Smitty’s Carpet Care, Rockline Industries, Loving Hands Daycare, Sara Clare Photography, Paris Ford, and Aunt Syard & Uncle Suds.

Donation Sponsors: Carrie Dale Christian, Ricky and Tanya White, Debra and Doc Adair, Reids Bar-B-Q, Crowley’s City Service, Wells Furniture, NAPA Auto Parts, Scranton Truck and Trailer, and Ahne Service Center.

Thank you to our Ring Judges and Black Belts: Don Foster, Brad Potts, Dan Smith, Phillip Williams, Norm Wilson, Mike Abrahamson, Cole Molton, Andy Rinchuso, and Jeff Graham. Thank You to Black Belt Brad Potts for voicing the Prayer for our tournament, Brown Belt Caleb Molton for leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Emily Tompkins for her piano performance of the National Anthem.

A special Thank You to all of our parents and friends who were able to give your time to help run the rings and help in the set-up and clean-up of the tournament: Donna Hertlein, Trina Powell, John and Sandra O’Brien, Jamie Nelson, Shane Molton, Cory and Cortney VanMeter, Britt Hatcher, Bryant Freeman, Amy Hopper, Courtney McKee, Darlene Hudson, and Ryan Cameron.

Also, thank you to Castle Graphics for making our trophies, medals and t-shirts. Thank you to the Paris First Assembly of God Church for taking care of the concession stand area. We could never have a tournament without your help.

Thanks for all your help in allowing our students to participate in such a wonderful tournament.

Sensei Butch Barnhill

Mrs. Paula Barnhill

Barnhill Martial Arts

Barnhill Studios