Eddie Price

Mr. Eddie Price, 91, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born April 10, 1929, to the late Mr. Herbert Price and Mrs. Mary Price. Visitation will be held at the P.K. Miller Mortuary on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Luke AME Cemetery, located at 9908 Princeton Pike, Pine Bluff Arkansas.

Marvin Brown

Marvin Brown, 67, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Marvin was born October 3, 1952, in Pine Bluff, son of the late Felix and Mary Ella Brown. He graduated from White Hall High School in 1971 and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He spent his career as an owner/operator of M&C Logging Company and Felix Brown Farms.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of White Hall. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting all types of wild game, but duck hunting was his favorite.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Fonzo Brown and Mary Ella Shaddock Brown.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Brenda Joyce Welch Brown, whom he married on march 25, 1988; sons, Adam Felix Brown and his wife, Lesley; and Aaron Kyle Brown and his wife, Laura; and four grandchildren, Abby Lane Brown, Laney Ann Brown, Ethan Dean Via and Valynn Marie Via; his brother, Eddie Carrol (Patsy); and his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Freeman, Lyndell Jo Guthrie and Betty Ruth (Ray) Freeman.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at First Baptist Church of White Hall with Reverend Paul Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery by Robinson and Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel. Visitation will precede the service Friday from noon until service time at First Baptist Church of White Hall. Online register and video messages for the family may be submitted to www.RFWhiteHall.com.

Mary Spears

Mary Katherine Spears, 82, of Woodlawn, AR, died August 16, 2020, at Hospice of Texarkana, after her losing her battle with Alzheimer/Dementia.

She was born in Fordyce, Arkansas, on Feb. 18, 1938, to the late Willard and Muriel Walton.

She married Daniel Spears June 2, 1957. She was a graduate of Fordyce High School. Mary grew up in Fordyce. She and her family moved to Woodlawn in 1973 and it has been home ever since. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, homemaker, loved being outside, and an avid animal lover.

Her house was open to all no matter who you were. There was always kind words, a smile and you were going to leave there with a full tummy. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. You would always find her watching baseball, softball, basketball or football and she supported all the teams and kids whether she was their real or surrogate “MawMaw.” She was a live long friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Muriel Walton of Fordyce, Ar., sister, Marjorie Walton Dobbs also of Fordyce, AR.

She is survived by her husband Daniel Spears of Woodlawn, AR, daughters Tina Spears Robinson (Bruce) of Texarkana, AR, and Stacy Spears Lem (Howard) of Woodlawn, AR, Four grandchildren, Autumn Lem of Fort Smith, AR, Lesli Robinson Banister (Jason) of Texarkana, AR, Kyle Lem (Amanda) of Woodlawn, AR, and Melissa Robinson Matthews (Jace) of Texarkana, AR, and 7 great grandchildren, Dalton Lem, Asher and Tucker Lem, Madison and Luke Banister, Harper and Tenley Matthews.

There will be a private ceremony planned for the family later in the fall. We ask that to memorialize Mary, donations be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice of Texarkana. Arrangements are by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

Roosevelt Dendy

Mr. Roosevelt Dendy passed away August 19, 2020, at the Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by the P.K. Miller Mortuary.

Linda Jimerson

Linda Jimerson of Carthage, AR passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Christian Way Funeral Home.

Marzell Hampton

Mrs. Marzell Hampton 95, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Harold Freeman

Mr. Harold Freeman 60, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.