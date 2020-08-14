Peggy Mier

Mrs. Peggy Mier, 89, of Midland, passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020. She was preceded in passing by her parents Robert and Nell Owen of Pine Bluff, and her siblings Dugan, Phoebe, Lurline, and Ned. She is survived by her husband John, son Robert and his wife Monica, and granddaughter Kiley Fromknecht and her husband Dan. Peggy loved telling stories about growing up in a small southern town and about the many friends she made in different parts of the country where they transferred for John’s work. She was a loving wife and mother, a great friend to many, and loved nothing more than meaningful conversation with those she cared for. Peggy always had a quick wit, loved to share a laugh, capable of engaging anyone on any topic, and was an extremely supportive friend and ally of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by all.

As she wished to be cremated, her ashes will be laid to rest in the Memorial Garden of her beloved First United Methodist Church of Midland where she was an active member for many years serving in a multitude of ways. Peggy was a long-time member of Chapter FA of PEO. She believed in furthering educational opportunities for women who otherwise would not be able to continue their schooling. She was also active as a volunteer and board member at MidMichigan Medical Center.

A memorial service is planned in Midland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy can be made in her memory to Senior Services of Midland or First United Methodist Church of Midland, Michigan. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.

Glen Rogers

Glen Boyd Rogers, 73, of White Hall, earned his angel wings Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born March 10, 1947, in Kingsland, AR, to Harold and Myrtle Rogers. He was a millright for Gardnier Chemical Company and was a Baptist. Known for being one of the “Bulldog 5”, he was an All State Basketball player, who played in the State Championship for White Hall High School. He loved youth sports and coached football, baseball, and basketball numerous times. As an avid sportsman, he also loved to hunt and fish, and was a lifetime member of the Wooley Hunting Club. He also loved a good game of poker, and thoroughly enjoyed horse racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard Rogers and Lester Rogers; and a sister, Louise Green.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Johnson Rogers; two sons, Bo Rogers and Jason Rogers and wife, Patrice; two brothers, Harold Dean Rogers and Ronnie Rogers; one sister, Carolyn Solomon; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Gillian, Dakota, Carson, and Brylea; and his special furry friends, Jack, Sissy, and Charlie.

A celebration of his life will be at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, at Robinson Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel followed by visitation with the family until 7:00 P.M.

Mary Kientz

Mary Elizabeth Kientz, 95, of Fort Smith, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born August 24, 1924 in Fornfelt, Missouri, daughter of Grover and Pearl Ennis St. Clair.

Mrs. Kientz was reared and received her early education in Fornfelt, graduating from Fornfelt High School. She attended business college in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She worked as a secretary for the Pine Bluff Arsenal for many years. After retirement, she also worked as a secretary for the Cotton Belt Railroad. Mrs. Kientz was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Pine Bluff.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John “Sonny” Kientz, Sr.; sister, Tommie Beasley; and two brothers, Grover St. Clair, Jr. and Bobby St. Clair.

Survivors include her son, Dr. John Kientz, Jr. and his wife, Judy, of Fort Smith; sister, Betty Amick of Scott City, Missouri; three grandchildren, John L. Kientz, III, Jason Kientz and Joy Ann Armstrong; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. John Landis officiating by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.

Sheila Aalseth

Mrs. Shelia Renee’ Aalseth was born to the late Bertha Mae Threadgill and Sherman Calloway, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on May 29, 1967.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband, Dwayne Aalseth of Maumelle, Arkansas; one son, Marquies Carter of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Erika Carter of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; special daughter/niece, Aaliyah Threadgill; three bonus children, Deshawn, Tia, & Mahogany Aalseth; three brothers, two sisters, one granddaughter Mari Jones, three bonus grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, who will miss her and look forward to reuniting with her in glory.

Public walk-through visitation will be held 4:30pm - 5:30pm Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10:30am Monday, August 17th, 2020, at Forrest Lawn Cemetery by Pastor Greg Smith. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR.

Rick Hardy

Rick Hardy, 82, of White Hall, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born Ferris Ricardo Hardy January 24, 1938, in Pine Bluff, he was a son of Ferris “Buck” and Venita Russ Hardy.

Rick received his education from Pine Bluff High School, graduating in 1956. He served in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam War and retired in 1981 as a Chief Petty Officer after 23 years in the Navy. He also retired in 2002 from the Pine Bluff Arsenal as an Electronic Machinist.

Rick was of the Baptist faith, a member of the V.F.W. Post 4455 in Pine Bluff, American Legion Post ooo1, and the Fleet Reserve Association Post 261. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Estella Versa Brown Hardy, whom he married on November 2, 1997, in Star City; stepsons, Paul Douglas Aldridge of White Hall, Spencer Aldridge of Star City, stepdaughters, Stephanie Dunn of Malvern, Shelia Gibson of Hot Springs; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; half-brother, Ronald Maurice Ursery of Mesa, Arizona; and two nephews, Rick Ursery of Washington D.C. and Mike Ursery of Essex, Missouri.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson and Son with Brother Bobby K. Goodknight officiating. Visitation will be Monday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Robinson's.

Ann Hollingsworth

Ann Mays Hollingsworth of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away on August 13, 2020.

Ann was born on October 20, 1935 in Henderson, Texas, to Vernon and Ethel McMillin Mays. She was the fifth of five children, and always cherished her spot as the baby in the family. Ann graduated from Henderson High School in 1954 and moved to Pine Bluff to live with her oldest sister, Mary Mays Justice and her husband, Ralph, to work at the National Bank of Commerce. Ann married Mack Koonce in 1958 and they had a daughter, Karen in 1960. Ann was a great Mom and friend and was active in many activities and organizations in Pine Bluff.

After Ann and Mack divorced, Ann worked at Central Moloney and loved her new “work friends.” Ann married Jack Hollingsworth, Sr. in 1998. Jack and Ann had a great 14 years together until Jack’s death in 2012.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Ethel Mays; three of her siblings, James (“Billy”) Mays, Bennie Ruth (“Dutch”) Monzingo, and Rebecca Risinger; and her husband, Jack Hollingsworth. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Ytterberg (and her husband, Alan), of Houston, Texas; her grandsons John and William (and his wife, Mary), and her great granddaughter, Caroline Ann; her sister, Mary of Henderson, Texas; and her nieces and nephews, Jay, Kay, Cheryl, Art, Vernon, and Mary Ethel. Ann had a special place in her heart for Big Jack’s 3 boys, Jack, Bill, and Scott, and their families.

Ann’s family sends a special thanks to the caring staff and Ann’s new friends at Trinity Village Retirement Community. Even as Ann’s memory dimmed, she still enjoyed a good game of bridge.

Ann will be buried in the New Salem Cemetery and services will be held there at a later date. Contributions and remembrances may be made in her honor to the First Methodist Church, PO Box 8003, Pine Bluff, AR 71611.

Arrangements were handled by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors.

Edward Thompson

Edward Eugene “Gene” Thompson, 87, of White Hall, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was born June 7, 1933, in Subiaco, Arkansas, to William and Alice Sullivan Thompson. He graduated from Scranton High School.

Mr. Thompson served as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He loved to fish and enjoyed teaching young children how to fish. He loved to share his produce from his garden with all his neighbors and friends.

He worked for 40 years in farm equipment and heavy equipment sales and service, retiring from John Deere. Never one to slow down, he started Gene’s Alternator and Starter Company.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Cannon Thompson, and his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Estell Thompson; a daughter, Shari Gray of White Hall; a son, Russell Thompson (Kay) of White Hall; step-daughter, Susan Resinger (Tony) of Dardanelle; sisters, Lois Lawrence of Rison, Frances McLarty (Tommy) of Kansas; grandchildren, Carissa Morgan (Brad), Carmen Myers, Chadd Thompson, Christopher Thompson (Ashley), Ronnie Gray, Daniel Gray and seven great-grandchildren.

Many will know him as “Pa” and he will always live on in many hearts. “To live in hearts, we leave behind is not to die.” Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 8608 Dollarway Road, White Hall, Arkansas 71602. Funeral service will be private only.

Henry Wiley

Mr. Henry Wiley 86, of Dumas, Arkansas passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Dumas, Arkansas.

Betty Jones

Mrs. Betty Jones 74, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Carol Snipes

Mrs. Carol Snipes 64, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas.