B.J. Kittler

B.J. Kittler, 76, of Pine Bluff, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born James H. Kittler November 6, 1943, in Arkansas County, Arkansas, he was the son of Walter William “Bill” Kittler and Geneva Ruth Henderson Kittler.

B.J. was reared and received his education in Dumas, graduating from Dumas High School. He owned and operated Cooper Motorcycles. B.J. enjoyed building and drag racing motorcycles throughout the United States.

He also worked for the Cotton Belt Railroad and Varco-Pruden for many years. B.J. was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Dumas.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Barrett Kittler.

Survivors include his daughter, Reneé D. Kittler of Pine Bluff; son, Tommy J. James of White Hall; two brothers, Billy and Doyle Kittler of Pine Bluff; and sister, Hellen Kittler Kennedy; two grandchildren, Tommy E. James and Anna James and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Robinson and Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel with Brother Kenneth Thornton officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Robinson and Fuller. Masks will be required at the visitation and service. The service will be recorded and online within 24 hours.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Mildred Carter, 113 N. John, Dumas, AR 71639 or Special Olympics Arkansas, Area 9, c/o Travis Chisom, 1805 Belmoor Drive, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Online register: www.RFWhiteHall.com.

Virgil Wesley Sr.

Mr. Virgil Charles Wesley, Sr. 75, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Viewing 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. “Private” service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home by Pastor La Vara Henry. Interment in Arkansas State Veteran Cemetery, North Little Rock, AR. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

T’Essence Turner

T’Essence Turner, 26, of Pine Bluff, passed away June 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Central Community Baptist Church in Lake Village, Arkansas, with Evangelist Karolynn Crosby Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Old Holly Grove Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm-6:00 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Paradise Funeral Home Chapel. Social Distancing will be strictly enforced. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Isaiah Ento

Mr. Isaiah Ento, 77, of Indian Springs, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Viewing 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Pine Bluff, AR. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Rodney Freeman Jr.

Mr. Rodney J. Freeman, Jr 21, of Madison, WI passed away June 29, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Helen Jean Ticey

Mrs. Helen Jean Ticey, 63, of Little Rock, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Dorothy Lawson

Mrs. Dorothy Lawson passed away Tuesday June 30,2020 at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida. Arrangements will be announced by the P.k. Miller Mortuary.

Sammie Jordan

Mr. Sammie Jordan, 58, of McGhee, Arkansas passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Dumas Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.