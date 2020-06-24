Gracie Woolverton

Gracie Faye Hamilton Woolverton, 80, of Star City, died Tuesday. Services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Home Cemetery. Bro. Jason Goodwin officiating. Visitation is 12:00-1:30 p.m. Thursday at Griffin Funeral Service. Only 50 people allowed in funeral home. Masks required. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service Star City. Online guestbook at www.griffinfuneralservice.net.

Albert Irby

Mr. Albert Irby 71, of Star City, Arkansas passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. Viewing 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home Pine Bluff, AR. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Pine Bluff, AR by Pastor William A. Neal. Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Sandra Easterling

Sandra Denise Easterling, 59, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away June 5,2020. Funeral service will be at 1:00p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Strangers Rest Cemetery in Lake Village, Arkansas, by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. “Only Paradise Can Serve You Better!”

Maxine Hayes

Mrs. Maxine Hayes 82, of Redfield, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, Arkansas. www.Brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

Earmer Walters

Earmer Lee Walters of Pine Bluff passed June 20, 2020. Funeral arrangements later by Henson-Holcomb Mortuary.