Dwain Irwin Hargrove, known as “Hargrove” to his friends, died at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, on May 15, 2020. He was 56 years old.

Mr. Hargrove was born on October 6, 1963 in Pine Bluff, AR to his parents, Joe and Bobbie Hargrove. Nearly a lifelong resident of Pine Bluff, he is a 1982 graduate of Pine Bluff High School where he was a stand-out member of the football team, fondly known as “Number 11”. Due to an injury, he was unable to continue his football career in college but graduated from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff with a degree in Economics. For more than 20 years, he was an employee of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, eventually retiring due to illness.

Mr. Hargrove was a member of the Prince Hall Masons, an avid sports enthusiast, and a dedicated fan of the Pine Bluff High Zebras football team, rarely missing a game before his health failed him.

He is survived by his parents, Dr. Joe Hargrove of Little Rock and Ms. Bobbie Conaway of Pine Bluff, his stepmother, Dr. Frances Harris of Little Rock; his wife, Valencia Penn-Hargrove, his children, a son, Joshua Dwain Hargrove of Pine Bluff, a daughter, Dr. JoeAnna Wesley Hargrove of Chicago, IL; three sisters, Adrienne Thompson of Conway, AR, Dolores Nolan of Maumelle, AR, and Phyllis Gillespie, Esq. of Jensen Beach, Florida. He is also survived by one brother, Joseph Hargrove of Little Rock; an uncle, Leo McDonald of Little Rock, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends with whom he remained close to from childhood until his death.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the physicians and medical staff involved in his care. Memorials can be made to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Office of Development, 1200 North University Drive, Mail Slot 4981, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The Lucy Johnson Scholarship Fund or online at: https://uapb.tfaforms.net/31

A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at 1:30pm on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Grady, Arkansas, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 1520 Dakota Road, Grady, Arkansas.

Services entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 2704 Commerce Circle, Pine Bluff, Arkansas 71601 870-534-3210. www.brownfuneralhomeandmortuary.com.

James Fletcher Townsend, Jr., 85, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, died April 23, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama, surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 4, 1934, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, at Davis Hospital, the son of James Fletcher Townsend and Betty McCammon Townsend.

Jim spent his early years in Wabbeseka, Arkansas, where he took advantage of all the joys a small town offered to a young boy. His family moved to Pine Bluff when he was in junior high school. He graduated from Pine Bluff High School in 1952. Jim attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering.

While attending UA, he met his future wife, Jane Ivester. He married Jane on January 27, 1957, and she remained his loving wife for 63 years.

One of Jim’s deepest desires was to learn to fly. He accomplished this by entering the Air Force in 1957 where he was immediately accepted into pilot training. He was sent to training bases at McAllen and Lubbock, Texas. After completing all of his training, he was assigned to fly KC-97 refuelers in the Strategic Air Command (SAC). He was based at Homestead AFB in Florida and Otis AFB in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. After spending seven years in the Air Force, he returned to civilian life working for Boeing Aircraft in New Orleans, Louisiana. While at Boeing he worked on the Saturn V First Stage Rocket that was responsible for lift off for the space program’s Apollo launches.

After two years with Boeing, Jim returned to Pine Bluff to accept a job with Central Transformer Company (Central Moloney Incorporated (CMI). He spent the remainder of his working career with CMI and retired in 1997. Jim had a life-long interest in hunting and fishing, encouraged by his father in early childhood. Living in prime duck hunting country made this his favorite pastime. Although, canoeing competed with this choice when he acquired a canoe later in life. He also enjoyed woodworking, creating a number of pieces of furniture and projects for his church.

Jim was a problem solver. Nothing gave him greater satisfaction than figuring out how to repair or build something. Jim’s life was devoted to God, family, and country. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff from an early age. He served a term as Chairman of the Board, served on many committees, and was a member of the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class.

He has three children, Melanie Colvin (Earl), Hayley Roberson (Wayne) and James Townsend III (Trenda) to whom he was devoted all his life as a wise and loving father. He adored his four grandchildren: Sarah Margarette Roberson, Jane Linley Roberson, Alexandra Townsend and Elijah Townsend. He is also survived by one sister, Judy Spencer. Beverly Tatman, his older sister, is deceased.

Jim had a sense of humor which sometimes took family and friends by surprise. His good friend and one-time pastor Fred Arnold still laughs about his comment, “Come back when you can’t stay so long.” He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

George James Robinson, Jr., 94, of Pine Bluff, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. He was born September 19, 1925 in Pine Bluff, son of George James Robinson, Sr and Claire Tschopik Robinson.

Mr. Robinson attended Pine Bluff High School graduating in 1943. He attended the University of Arkansas until he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps at the age of 18. As a member of the Greatest Generation he was an airplane Armorer Gunner in the European Theatre of Operations from December 1944 to February 1946 with the 366th Bomb Squadron 40th group in the 8th Air Force. In a B-17 he manned a machine gun position in combat during flight. He flew 21 missions during his military service as a tail gunner. His unit received a Presidential Citation and was likewise awarded an Air Medal With Cluster.

When he returned from the service he worked with his Father and Brother as manager of Jefferson Supply Company and a partner in Robinson Brothers Construction and National Economy Plumbers. In 1949 he married Billie Lois Latimer and remained in Pine Bluff until 1965 when he moved to Vero Beach, Florida.

Enticed by his uncle Ralph Robinson in the antique business he opened Jim Robinson Antiques in Vero Beach, Florida. He returned to Pine Bluff in 1982 after retiring. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pine Bluff.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lee Robinson of Pine Bluff.

Survivors include his wife, Billie Latimer Robinson; a son, Mark Robinson; and daughter, Cherie Robinson, all of Pine Bluff.

A memorial graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Bellwood Cemetery with The Reverend C.B. Baker officiating by Ralph Robinson and Son Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church703 West 3rd Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71601 or the Jefferson County Humane Society, PO Box 2233, Pine Bluff, AR 71613. Online register: www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.

Mr. Ben Tyson, III, 63, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Viewing 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home of Pine Bluff, AR. A private service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, by Rev. Larry Battles.

Mr. Waaschad Amad Vashon Jacobs, Sr. 33, of Malvern, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. A graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Carthage, AR. by Rev. Kenneth Juniel.