On April 2, 2019, Avon Anderson Howell finally ended her 11-year battle with Alzheimer’s. Avon was born March 18, 1932, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Katharyn Ford and Paul Cedric Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William H. “Sharpie” Howell. Avon grew up in Warren, Arkansas. She and her mother moved into the Ford family home in Warren after her beloved father, Paul, died of tuberculosis in 1944.

She graduated from Warren High School in 1950 and entered Arkansas A & M at Monticello as a freshman where she was a Boll Weevil Yearbook Beauty and a Fraternity Sweetheart. Avon attended the University of Tennessee as a sophomore majoring in Home Economics and Education. While there, she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and was honored as a Volunteer Yearbook Beauty. After graduation in 1954, she began a career as a professional Home Economist which lasted for more than 40 years. Avon was very proud of her years at AP&L as a “lighting consultant” when she was “selling electricity in Arkansas.” She also had her own lighting business in Pine Bluff for several years.

Avon was an amateur actress and appeared in productions of Antigone and The Rainmaker among others. Over the years she served as a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, sewing teacher at the Pine Bluff YMCA, and for 7 years, the coordinator of children’s ministries at Lakeside United Methodist Church in Pine Bluff.

“Mrs. Howell” was the Home Economics teacher at Stuttgart Junior High from 1978 -1996 where she received great pleasure from helping her students. She loved running into her former students, especially when they would share things that they learned from her. Avon was a skilled seamstress with a great eye for colors and fabrics. Designing a garment and picking out the fabrics was as important to her as the proper fit on the finished product. She loved the beauty of color and texture.

Her greatest joy above all was being Mother and Grandma. Avon is survived by “her loves”, Mary Katharyn Hope (Ron) and Paul Howell (Julie); her grandchildren, Rachel Arnold (Chris), Laura Gowan (Trey), John Arthur Hope, Elizabeth Howell and William Howell; and her great-grandchild, Henry Arnold.

Many thanks to the dozens of caregivers and doctors who made Mrs. Howell’s life better during her journey through Alzheimer’s. We could not have done it without all of you.

A celebration of Avon’s life was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15 at Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Stuttgart, Arkansas. Burial followed at 1:30 p.m. at GracelandCemetery in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grand Avenue UMC, 705 South Grand, Stuttgart, Arkansas, 72160.

