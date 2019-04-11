Miss Judy Carol Sanders of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 72. She was born December 31, 1946 in Swifton, the daughter of J.C. and Pearl (Fortenberry) Sanders.

Miss Sanders was a 1964 graduate of Swifton High School, and attended Draughon Business School in Little Rock. She was a lifelong member of the Swifton United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer many years. She was active in the United Methodist Women, holding a district office.

Judy had a giving heart, working as a caregiver, while volunteering her time at the Wardell Pennington Memorial Food Pantry in Newport. She was an excellent cook, who enjoyed sharing her food with family and friends. In her younger years, Judy enjoyed bowling, and always loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals play.

She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, and traveling. Judy was known for her dry wit, and the ability to throw out a one lined zinger. Most importantly, she loved her family and was a caring, loving sister.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by one sister, Pat Sanders of Newport; one brother, James Sanders and wife, Susan, of Houston, Texas; a niece and two nephews, Courtney Sanders Vargas of Houston, David Butler of Houston, and Michael Butler of Alaska; two great-nephews, Sammy Vargas and Memphis Butler; two uncles, Shelby Fortenberry of Swifton, and Benny Fortenberry of Alvin, Texas; several cousins, extended family, and a lifetime of friends.

Friends may visit at the funeral home, Friday, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at Swifton United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Pentecost officiating. Interment will follow at Stranger’s Home Cemetery.

Those serving as Honorary Pallbearers are members of the United Methodist Women.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Swifton United Methodist Church, East Main Street, Swifton, AR 72471, or the Wardell Pennington Memorial Food Pantry, 1312 McLain Street, Newport, AR 72112.

Arrangement s by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.

