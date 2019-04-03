L. D. (Lois) Morton the son of Cecil Morton and Susie Bray Morton was born in Rose Bud, Arkansas on April 3, 1932 and passed away in Conway, Arkansas on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86 years.

He was a handyman and attended the Heber Springs Church of God. He had been a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, a Sunday School Teacher and a caretaker at church. He enjoyed fishing and loved his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Susie Morton, his wife who passed away in 2016 Deloris Kay Morton, a son Darrell Morton and a granddaughter Deann Winter. He is survived by two daughters Delpha Franklin of Quitman and Deraine Lucy of Quitman, a brother in law Franklin Webb, five grandchildren: Shayne Burns, Spencer Burns, Brandie Sportsman, Deidre Mullikin and Derrick Mullikin and 16 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Family Funeral Service and funeral services will be on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Heber Springs Church of God at 909 West Quitman Street, Heber Springs with burial in Center Point Cemetery in Quitman, Arkansas.

Pallbearers will be Shane Burns, Spencer Burns, L. D. burns, Derrick Mullikin, Braxden Sportsman and Brice Burns with Honorary Pallbearer Franklin Webb.