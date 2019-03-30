Imogene Fallon Crosby was born December 4, 1928 in Harrisburg, Arkansas to Jimmy Fallon and Nellie Lee Fallon. She passed away March 26, 2019 at Heber Springs, Arkansas at the age of 90.

She married the late Forrest Crosby on February 9th 1946. They moved to Heber Springs in 1951. Together they saw milled and farmed throughout all of Forrest’s life. Imogene was well known as a hard working woman. She worked alongside her husband through-out the day and home every evening to tend to their children. They had 6 children that they taught the value of hard work and that your word was a binding contract. Strong family values were very important to Forrest and Imogene and when times were hard they taught their children to lean on each other and this formed a bond that can never be broken.

Imogene was an avid hunter and one of her greatest enjoyments was spending time with her sons and family deer hunting, and she got a deer every year!

Mom loved spending time with her family.. and her family worshipped the ground she walked on. She was the rock of the family and our family is forever changed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children. Linda Ramsey and her husband Bill, Betty Arnold and David McCormick, Annell Mullen, Cathy Pearson and her husband Don, Tony Crosby and his wife Becky, Tina Crosby and Dale Southerland, Eric Crosby and Shay Deckard. Her grandchildren: Deana Sanders and her husband Steve, Kristen Fuhrman and her husband Hank, Stuart Ramsey and his wife Rikki, 8 great grandchildren and so many others that she loved and called her Mamaw and Mom. She is also survived by brothers Harold Fallon and his wife bonnie of St. Louis, Missouri and Wayne Fallon of Harrisburg, Arkansas

Waiting at Heavens gates to welcome mom home were her husband Forrest, her mother and father, 3 sisters and 1 brother, her son in law Lindell Arnold and their countless friends she had known over 90 wonderful years.

A very special thanks you to Dr. Jan Sharp and his staff for all the support through this time.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Family Funeral Service and her funeral will be at Family Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, March 30. 2019 at 10:00 A.M. by Bro John Cates with interment in South Crossroads Cemetery in Hopewell, Arkansas.

Pallbearers will be Dale Southerland, Don Gauvey, David Lacy, John Snow, Ronnie Barnett and Hank Fuhrman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Crockett Cates, Buck Lacy, Rick Whisnant and Rickey Greene.