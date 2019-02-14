Barbara M. Cathey Hagar passed away February 11, 2019

Barbara M. Cathey Hagar, 82, of Searcy, passed away February 11, 2019 at Community Compassionate Center in Searcy. She was born March 31, 1936 at Newport to the late Albert and Hilda Bradley Cathey.

Ms. Hagar grew up on a family farm near Newport. She graduated from Newport High School going on to University of Arkansas and ASU-Jonesboro graduating with a Bachelor’s in education. She had a passion for teaching, which she taught for over 30 years throughout Northeast Arkansas and Central Arkansas, retiring in 2000 from Little Rock School District. After retiring, she moved to Bentonville to be near her only grandson, Max. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Hutchinson and Juanita “Teet” Cathey; and one half-brother, Jay Dillehay.

She is survived by two children, Dennis Hagar of Searcy and Dianna Halevy-Holub (Bill) of Celina, Texas; one grandson, Max Halevy also of Celina; and one brother, Albert G. Cathey Jr. (Karen) of Newport.

The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

