Brian Sanderford, photo and sports editor for the Times Record, retired Tuesday after a career that spans two decades with the newspaper.

Sanderford, who first joined the Times Record as a photographer in September 2000, was an editor for more than half a decade leading up to retirement. His two full-time tenures at the newspaper include state awards, photographing state sports championships on a yearly basis, and rapport and respect from his photographers and sportswriters.

He also earned a reputation for taking photos that stood out from the rest.

"He elevates news photography to an art," said Times Record Regional Editor John Lovett. "He’s among the best photographers I’ve ever worked with. Anytime he takes a photo, even if it’s for a story on traffic, somehow he finds a way to make the composition of that photograph interesting to me."

A Levittown, Pa., native, Sanderford first became interested in photography in middle school. He said he had to choose between photography and woodworking for an industrial art elective in eighth grade.

Sanderford’s passion for photography followed him when he joined the United States Army in 1976.

"Even in the service, I taught photography whenever we weren’t out in the field," he said.

Sanderford went on to work at a camera store and photo studio. He also took photos of cars for Trader Magazine.

Sanderford joined the Times Record in 2000 under former photo editor Carol Copeland. He believes he got the job, he said, because of a Times Record freelance assignment to shoot a cannon firing at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

"When I went down there, I was thinking of what I was supposed to do, and there were some Cub Scouts sitting there, getting ready for it. The rangers were telling them what to do — cover your ears, this and that. So instead of focusing on the cannon, I focused on this one Cub Scout, the look on his face. He had his hands over his ears, his mouth wide open," Sanderford said.

Sanderford took this approach with him throughout his career at the newspaper, especially in sports photography. One of his favorite photos, he said, captures the Greenwood softball team losing the state championship. It displays the Greenwood players walking off the field with dejected face expressions while the other team dogpiles in the background.

"That’s why I like sports so much — you get those reactions," he said.

These "reactions," Sanderford said, have been the constant in his career. Not everything has been that way, he said.

"(You went from) having to shoot a game, come in, get your film developed so they could scan it in going to what you can do now, where it’s just instant," he said.

As a photographer, Sanderford earned the portfolio award from the Arkansas Press Association two years into his career at the Times Record. The award judges a feature photo, sports photo, news photo, feature news photo and general photo from a single photographer.

Sanderford in 2008 was cut from the Times Record with about 17 other people but was hired back a year later while taking freelance photos for the newspaper. He later became photo editor and then sports editor.

But he kept taking photos after he became editor.

"He captured the emotion, he captured the feeling," sportswriter Buck Ringgold said. "He got some of the most extreme close-up shots that, maybe, some photographers wouldn’t have gotten."

Ringgold, who has worked at the Times Record for 26 years, said Sanderford was one of the best bosses he’s had. He said Sanderford was someone with a laid-back demeanor but who also took his job seriously.

"When you talk to him one-on-one, he’s really the kind of guy that doesn’t usually dominate the conversation, but he expects a lot from you, and you knew you had to produce," Ringgold said.

"He was just about the best boss I ever had by far," said Times Record photographer Jamie Mitchell. "He’s the kind of guy who will tell you what needs to be done and what’s expected and get out of your way."

Sanderford said he and his wife Cheryl plan to spend retirement traveling once COVID-19 is under control. He said he and his wife enjoy prospecting for minerals on their trips.

Mitchell said he’s happy he was able to work 15 years with Sanderford. He said Sanderford was the kind of person who "was always there to give you an answer no matter what time."

Ringgold wished Sanderford the best in retirement.

"He stayed as long as he could, and I’m glad he did," Mitchell said. "We’re going to miss him, I can guarantee that."

Lovett, who is coincidentally Sanderford’s next-door neighbor, says he will miss seeing the photo chief’s work in the paper, but looks forward to seeing him at the mailbox for driveway chats.