On Thanksgiving morning, when most people were preparing their own holiday meal, volunteers at the HSV Animal Welfare League gave the homeless shelter pets their own holiday treat.

“Chef” Shelley Shepherd cooked and prepared the food for the 12 lucky dogs and 17 cats at the shelter with “dog and cat friendly” recipes.

Besides preparing plain green beans, sweet potatoes and of course a little turkey breast, the dogs also received a special dessert cup with a base of special oat flour and applesauce, filled with a banana and pumpkin puree, and topped with a dollop of plain yogurt.

Special mention to Julie Keck, Nancy Wagner, and Jill Jones who helped pass out the treats, and a special shout out to all the volunteers who gave up part of their Thanksgiving holiday to take care of all of AWL’s cats and dogs.