Story and photos by

SUZANNE SWEETEN

Voice contributor



Lisa Clem opened Barkansas Pet Supply in October 2009, a space she maintained for 10 years to the date. Clem expanded her store from approximately 1,000 square feet of retail space to more than 3,000 square feet. A step of faith since the nation is in the midst of a global pandemic and other businesses around her crumble and are shuttering their businesses.

“I’ve always wanted this space, really since the beginning. When it became available I jumped on it. I basically tripled the store’s size and I’m excited about my future plans,” she said.

Barkansas specializes in high-quality pet supplies for both cats and dogs. Clem and her staff stock a selection of pet foods produced in the United States and primarily made by family-owned companies. Clem doesn’t stock any food product comprised of animal by-products.

“We aren’t a boutique store but I pride myself on high-quality merchandise. I research absolutely everything coming through these doors.”

Clem’s new space is broken into sections. The Doggie Dugout and Kitty Corner offers everything. All manner of accessories for canine and feline fur babies.

There’s an Adoption Center for cats, “I don’t have an exterior space for dog runs or outside space but I could set aside this special room for kitties. I can also use it for other animals, like a guinea pig or something similar. Hopefully, we’ll be able to find homes for some great cats.

“We don’t perform grooming but I have a Self-Serve Dog Wash area. My patrons can come wash their pets in comfort, it’s the right height which helps to eliminates stooping. The sinks are stainless steel and deep enough to accommodate large dogs. We can supply the towels; I can arrange for a staff member to wash your pet at an additional charge.

“Eventually, I will provide training classes and other educational opportunities. We’re not there yet but it’s going to be great when it comes together.

“I have the greatest, most loyal group of customers. I’m grateful they made this move possible. I couldn’t do it without their support and patronage.”

Barkansas is located at 4055 N. Highway 7 Ste. C, Hot Springs Village. COVID-19 operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m till 4 p.m. 501-318-1800.