Due to COVID-19 event capacity restrictions, the Times Record's annual Best of the Best awards show was converted to a private virtual event that was Thursday evening.

To find out this year's winners, look for the Best of the Best Winner's Magazine in the Sunday, Nov. 22 edition of the Times Record.

The link to watch the Best of the Best show will go live Monday at www.swtimes.com/best.

The Oscar-style on-demand broadcast recognized 600 top local businesses in 200 categories as voted on by Times Record readers. Over 440,000 votes were cast.

The 70-minute awards show was hosted by award-winning comedian James Corden. Entertainment throughout the event featured the Broadway Orchestra from the Broadway musical "Tina" on the life of Tina Turner.