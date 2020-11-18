Peanuts fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and PBS team up for special, ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas" in the coming weeks.

To complement their release on Apple TV+ this holiday season, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will also air on Arkansas PBS and Arkansas PBS KIDS Sunday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will air on Arkansas PBS and Arkansas PBS KIDS Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

More information on ways to watch Arkansas PBS and Arkansas PBS KIDS throughout the state is available at myarkansaspbs.org/waystowatch.

The classic holiday Peanuts specials will also stream ad free and in HD on Apple TV+. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Nov. 18, and the special will be available for free Nov. 25-27. The Peanuts gang will also deck the halls with the premiere of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. The holiday special will be available to enjoy for free Dec. 11-13.

Other holiday specials on Arkansas PBS will include:

“An Arthur Thanksgiving,” Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. A full day of PBS KIDS specials Wednesday, Nov. 25, beginning at 6 a.m. “A Garden Home Christmas,” Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10:30 a.m. “Urban Forge: Ozark Artistry” Monday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. “Christmas With Daniel O’Donnell” Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5:30 p.m. “Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas” Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. “Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas, with Vanessa Williams” Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. “Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas” Friday, Dec. 18, at 9 p.m. “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914” Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 8:30 p.m. Two days of PBS KIDS specials Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, beginning at 6 a.m. each day. Christmas Eve programming beginning Thursday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. with “The St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Joy and Hope.” Christmas evening programming beginning Friday, Dec. 25, at 8 p.m. with “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.”

The complete schedule is available at myarkansaspbs.org/schedule.

