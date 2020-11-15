If Fort Smith fares as well as its mayor says it did in the 2020 Census, federal funding could be on its way to remediate longstanding concerns of the city.

Mayor George McGill said 99.9% of all households in Arkansas have been accounted for in the census, which had a 60.6% initial response rate. McGill said Sebastian County, which had a 66.2% initial response rate, was tallied at roughly 171,000 people — a number that far exceeds the Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate of 127,827.

The federal government in years past has used census data to fund as many as 132 programs including highway planning, pell grants, school lunches and public transit. Fort Smith, which McGill said could have "very well" exceeded 100,000 people in the count, has long suffered from issues such as a lack of 24-hour public transportation and food insecurity among students in its public schools.

The official census numbers will be available in spring 2021, McGill said.

"(More funding) would help me tremendously in making sure my kids eat and get a good education so maybe they aren’t in the lower class like their parents were," said Kim Criswell, whose five children are on free and reduced lunches at public schools in the city.

‘A massive effort’

Despite difficulties from COVID-19, Fort Smith had roughly the same response rate as they had in the 2010 census, McGill said. It was spearheaded by what he called "a massive effort in public relations."

McGill, who served as the chairman of Arkansas’ Counts Committee, spoke throughout 2020 of the importance of the count practically every time he had a podium to do so. Census workers especially targeted their efforts in hard-to-count parts of town such as some neighborhoods in the north side of Fort Smith.

These efforts countered the cancelation of many activities McGill had planned in Fort Smith including reaching out to faith-based organizations and block parties.

"All of these things were in line to take place until COVID," McGill said.

To compensate, census workers in the area emphasized social media and visual activities that didn’t entail the level of in-person participation the events would require. Counters also used their "Census Van," which had remote stations inside the vehicle to complete the census.

The van took bilingual counters into neighborhoods with a high number of non-English speakers. In June, the van was at one of the Black Lives Matter protests in the city.

"We engage our young population, get them actively involved," McGill said.

‘We need as much help as we can get’

The federal government uses census data to appropriate funds for all kinds of programs, and those who could be directly impacted are excited at the possibilities.

The government in fiscal year 2015 gave nearly $1.5 billion in capital investment grants for public transit from census data. It also gave $18.1 billion for school lunches and $14.25 billion in Title 1 grants using the same data that year, according to the 2017 Federal Funds Distribution report. COVID-19 relief from the CARES Act is also influenced by census data, McGill said.

One in four children in Sebastian County were estimated in 2019 to be food insecure, according to Urban Institute. The National Low Income Housing Institute that year estimated county residents spent an estimated 31% on transportation.

Karen Bogner, who uses Fort Smith’s public transit system "every day" it’s available, hopes Fort Smith’s strong census count can lead to more bus routes in the city. Fort Smith currently has six core routes, which run from 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"They could give us more free days, or they could lower the prices. I’m a senior, so I get it for 50 cents a day, but everyone else pays $1.25. They could lower it," Bogner said.

Criswell, who said faculty at Spradling Elementary have taken her children shopping for winter clothes, was excited at the possibility of more federal assistance for her children. Morrison and Trusty elementary schools’ Assistant Principal Elizabeth Love said more federal money for school lunches and technology would help the students at her schools in ways that both affect student performance and education in a nontraditional sense.

"Research has linked food insecurity to a lot of negative educational impacts or effects that it has on kids. We see all of that," Love said. "We need as much help as we can get. If more funding provides better educational opportunities for our students, then we’ll take it. High poverty usually means the kids are coming to us with very little life experiences. They don’t have opportunities to travel, they don’t have a whole lot of background because they don’t have a whole lot of money to do those kinds of things."

A regional perspective

Once the numbers are in, Fort Smith might not be the second-largest city in Arkansas. But McGill isn’t too concerned about that.

McGill said there’s a "strong chance" the city will fall behind Fayetteville as the third-largest in Arkansas. Fayetteville and Bentonville — two cities that in Arkansas have become synonymous with quality of life, business and growth — have both gained more than 10,000 residents since the last census, according to Census Bureau estimates.

But the census revealed that part of Fort Smith’s population commutes to their jobs in northwest Arkansas because the cost of living is cheaper than up north, McGill said. Rent in Fort Smith is estimated to be $96 cheaper per month in Fort Smith than in Springdale, which is generally considered the cheapest prominent city in northwest Arkansas.

"You’re getting people who have turned this into a metropolitan area," he said. "It takes less time to get to work than it takes in L.A. or Chicago or somewhere else."

McGill also said the growing number of amenities have given residents who work in northwest Arkansas things to do after work. He said this contributes to northwest Arkansas and the River Valley becoming a more cohesive region.

And these dynamics of Arkansas’ population make him optimistic.

"You’re seeing this western quarter start to blossom," he said.