Street Division staff will be closing a portion of Balearic Road from Monday, Nov. 9, until Friday, Nov. 20, for emergency culvert repairs. Balearic Road will be closed from 50 feet South of Ponderosa Way, extending approximately 800 foot South near Lanza Court. No through traffic will we allowed for 12 days or until maintenance is completed. Please refer to the detour route below, signs will be in place detouring motorists.