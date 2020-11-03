District 74 state Rep. Jon S. Eubanks, R-Paris, was reelected Tuesday for a sixth term in the state legislature.

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, with 25% of the votes counted, Eubanks had 86.05% of the 1,534 ballots cast.

His challenger was Democratic Party candidate June Anteski. The district includes portions of Logan, Franklin, Scott and Sebastian counties.

Eubanks, a farmer who spent 10 years on the Paris School Board of Education before serving in the House, has worked largely on education improvement. He counts the Professional Learning Communities of Arkansas initiative he helped build a consensus on as one of his favored achievements. He also has strongly supported internet broadband funding for rural areas and road funding. He has been in support of Issue 1, an extension of the 1/2% sales tax for road improvements.

Eubanks was speaker pro-tempore for the 92nd General Assembly and also served on the House Education Committee, the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, and the House Rules Committee.