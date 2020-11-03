District Judge Brian Mueller was elected Tuesday to a newly created District 12 judgeship which presides over Logan, Yell and Conway counties.

His opponent in the nonpartisan race was Judge Dale Lipsmeyer. With all of the voting areas reporting, Mueller had 74% of the 8,050 votes.

"I feel my experience as district judge combined with my 37 year legal career qualifies me for this important position. If elected I pledge to treat all parties with respect and be fair and impartial," Mueller said in August when making his announcement.

In addition to serving as a district judge, Mueller has served as mayor and alderman of Booneville, deputy prosecuting attorney for Logan and Scott counties and city attorney to Booneville, Belleville and Magazine.

During his legal career he has handled a variety of cases including criminal, domestic, juvenile, probate, and civil.

Mueller has been married to the former Pamela Glasgow for 40 years. They have three children, Michael, wife Megan, their son Owen; Kimberly Gatlin, husband Joshua; and Natalie. They are members of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville.

Lipsmeyer has served as the District Court Judge in Conway County.