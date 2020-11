As of 10:15 p.m., Issue 1, a 0.5% state sales tax for roads and highways, was holding at 55% votes in favor with a trajectory to pass.

The tax would raise $290 million each year, $85 million would go to cities and counties and $205 would go to state highways.

This is a tax that has been on the books for years but this year’s vote means that it will become permanent.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson campaigned heavily for this tax to pass, though it is unclear how much of a role that played in the results.