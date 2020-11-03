There was plenty of creepy, crazy fun activities as Hot Springs Village residents partied the day away with an abundance of fun for the young and old.

Many churches presented parked cars with open trunks filled with treats for everyone.

The HSV police auxiliary also sponsored similar safe distancing trunk or treat.

It was the first doggie costume contest at DeSoto Club. More than 30 wagging tails competed.

The Fall Arts & Crafts was set up in Woodlands Auditorium parking with many vendors dressed for the occasion.

Music and comedy featured Ken Goodman at Grove Park followed by the animated classic “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” on the giant screen.

The evening closed with costume contests and dancing at the Beehive and Coronado Center.

Ages 9 to 90 weren’t disappointed as not every witch lives in Salem.