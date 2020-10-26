Fort Smith Police Department received multiple gunshot-related calls Saturday, starting at a car wash on 50th Street and Wirsing Avenue. Other calls came in from the 4600 block of Wirsing Avenue. Patrol searched and found several shell casings in the reported areas.

Thanks to citizen surveillance systems, FSPD was able to identify a black SUV and a silver passenger car as being involved. Further investigation identified Darren Jones as the suspect driving the SUV.

Jones was later taken into custody from a residence on the east side of town without incident. The vehicle, gun, ammo and several narcotic-related items were also found.

Detectives are working to identify other parties involved in this incident. This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116.