HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE --A 22-year-old Hot Springs Village man is in custody after police say he robbed a Walmart on Hwy 7 North Wednesday evening using a BB gun taken from the store.

Adrias Robert Turner has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes in the incident.

At 7:30 pm, Oct. 22, Garland County Sheriff responded to a call from the store stating a man threatened a cashier with a BB gun and left with money from the register.

Video surveillance shows a man pointing the rifle at a cashier and a few moments later a different employee opened the register, allowing the suspect to take the money. He then left the store.

The names of employees are not being included as the Hot Springs Village Voice does not name crime victims except in certain situations.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the cashier says she noticed the rifle under his clothing at another register, before he turned and pointed it at her. She said he told her “he knew her family and her children and would come and kill them if she called the police.”

The suspect, identified by police as Turner, fled in a white-colored SUV parked outside the store, leaving the gun at the register.

Later that evening, Garland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Murphy USA gas station in front of the same Walmart in response to a call that a man matching Turner’s description was attempting to rob that location. The affidavit states he told the gas station employee he would kill her and her family if she called the police.

Turner was detained on the driveway between Murphy USA and Walmart. Police found $1,300 and 4.5 grams of marijuana in his possession. He was charged with aggravated robbery and terroristic threatening in the first degree.

While being escorted to a patrol car for transportation from the Garland County Sheriff’s Office to the Garland County Detention Center, Turner allegedly broke away from police and attempted to run, with officers subduing him to prevent his escape. This lead to an additional escape charge.

Aggravated robbery is a Class Y felony and is punishable by 10 to 60 years in prison.

First-degree terroristic threatening is a C D felony and is punishable by six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

First-degree escape is a Class A felony if, at the time of the escape, the person is in the custody of a law enforcement agency. It is punishable by six to 30 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to $15,000.