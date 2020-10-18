The League of River Valley Voters will hold an online event at noon Monday to offer more information on the three Arkansas ballot measures.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/LRVVoters at noon Monday to take part in the event.

State Sen. Mat Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, will also speak on the ballot initiatives that legislators chose to send to voters for consideration on the November ballot.

"Ballot issues can have a big impact," a news release states. "Sometimes it is difficult to figure out if we want to vote ’yes’ or ’no’ because of the wording of the issue. It is important that we understand the consequences of how we vote on each of these."

Proposed and Referred Ballot Measures for the 2020 General Election

Issue No. 1 — An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution Continuing a One-Half Percent (0.5%) Sales and Use Tax for State Highways and Bridges; County Roads, Bridges and Other Surface Transportation After the Retirement of the Bonds Authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91.

Issue No. 2 — A Constitutional Amendment to Amend the Term Limits Applicable to Members of the General Assembly, to be Known as the "Arkansas Term Limits Amendment."

Issue No. 3 — A Constitutional Amendment To Amend The Process For The Submission, Challenge, And Approval Of Proposed Initiated Acts, Constitutional Amendments, And Referenda.

For more information on these three issues go to https://www.uaex.edu/business-communities/voter-education/state-ballot-issues.aspx.