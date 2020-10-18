The Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council will hold their board of directors meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1617 South Zero St., Fort Smith.

Organized in 1965, the C-SCDC is a private, nonprofit corporation that works to improve the lives of low-income individuals and families in the community, with the goal of assisting its clients achieve self-sufficient living. The program injects over $8 million a year into the local economy. It is funded by approximately $6.8 million in-kind donations each year and has over 1,600 volunteers in various programs.