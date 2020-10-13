State Rep. Richard McGrew, the Republican nominee for Arkansas House District 22, hopes to continue to serve the district for the next 2 years.

He lists his platform on his campaign website:

Constitutional conservative: “Richard is a strong supporter of the Constitution and will reference it as the guiding document for votes he takes. As a conservative, Richard believes in limited government and the reduction of red tape.”

Public servant: McGrew served as a Republican justice of the peace in Garland County and on the Hot Springs City Planning Commission. He is a Rotary Club member.

Representing the people: “Richard believes the role of a representative is to listen and represent. He pledged to read every bill he votes on, and listen to thoughts and concerns of District 22 voters.”

District 22 native: McGrew was born and raised in Hot Springs. He and his wife, Debbie, raised their family here. The entire McGrew family, including 3 children and 3 grandchildren, live in District 22.

Pro life: “Richard is 100% Pro-Life. He believes life begins at conception and that every life is precious. As a Christian, grandfather, and father, he believes that God has a plan for each and every life.”

2nd Amendment: “Richard is a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights. As a gun owner and conservative, he will fight to protect our rights, and stand against unconstitutional red flag laws that violate due process.”

Visit his campaign website at https://www.rich ardm cgrewfordistrict22.com/. It also includes a link to the platform of the Republican Party of Arkansas, https://www.arkansasgop.org/platf orm.html.

To join his campaign, call 501-623-2481 and ask to speak to him.