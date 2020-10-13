Janice’s recollections of her domestic violence started early in her lifetime following her marriage to her high school boyfriend who was in the military.

“I was only 18 at the time and my dad drove me around the church many times hoping I would not get married, but I always felt that I owed someone something. He was the father of our children and I thought they deserved a father. He was gone many times and we lived in Florida.”

His anger was overwhelming, so after 7 years, she left and returned to Minnesota.

She later found out husband number 1 had robbed a bank and was selling cocaine.

Her second marriage was hopeful at the beginning but his constant degrading of her and her children was disturbing.

“I guess I couldn’t leave because I was rather brain washed into thinking I wasn’t good enough for anyone.”

He became very physical. She said this husband was not only physically violent, but he asked her to have physical relations with women while he watched.

It came to the point where he put a pillow over her face, she was smothering and had to fight hard to get away.

It was only after she left and the children were examined she was informed by the doctor who examined her son that the 5-year-old had been abused sexually.

Her third marriage started normally. Her husband was a musician in New Orleans and she worked all day and most of the night in the club where he worked.

“I’d get up at 6 a.m., get the kids off to school. Then I had a job in a restaurant where I worked all day. At night I’d work for tips at the club where my husband played.”

She said he would put out his hand at the end of the night and ask for her money and paychecks.

“I didn’t have any money, I couldn’t leave.” She added he would tell her she was stupid, worthless and added “Who do you think would ever want you?”

“He was very physical and several times my son would have to pull him off.” She didn’t have any money to leave, but her sister and brother-in-law supported her paying expenses for them to leave.

The husband found her later in Minnesota, attacked her with a knife and slit all the fabric in every piece of furniture.

She later found in her closet that he put the knife through all her clothes.

Yes, finally the police were called.

“Do you want him arrested” they asked. “No, I want you to take him to the border and get him completely out of the state,” she said.

She was so afraid if he was out of jail he’d attack her again if the jail was so close.

Again back in Minnesota she said, “My life changed when I met the sweetest man I’ve ever known.”

At this time she was in her 40s. “Many of his friends told me I was his angel. No, he was my angel,” she said.

Sadly, he’s passed. They shared many happy years together and she was at his bedside everyday when his health started to fail. “I loved him every second of my life with him.”

“I always felt a long time ago, I was wrong and didn’t deserve any better. One day, I just woke up and said that I can’t go on like this.”

Physical and mental abuse was the normal for her. Luckily she had the support of her family in Minnesota. She didn’t have access to any domestic abuse shelters. “I just kept going from worse to worst.”

What would she say to women suffering abuse?

“After years of no self esteem, I got through it with God’s help and his strength made me a stronger person. That’s what I’ve learned after all these years.”



Note - Janice’s last name was not used in this story due to concerns for her safety.