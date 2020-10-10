Between Dec. 2017 and Sept. 2019, Amanda Komp and Tammy McCullough conspired to defraud the United States Department of Defense’s funds for Fort Chaffee operations. An indictment against the two women was filed on Aug. 26.

Komp was in charge of issuing payment to vendors on behalf of Fort Chaffee and her mother, McCullough, purportedly owned the vendor Triple M Enterprises.

According to the indictment, these two women "knowingly and intentionally devised a scheme to obtain moneys owned by Fort Chaffee." Reportedly, the scheme comprised of Komp preparing payments for McCullough and her business, forging the signatures required and cashing the check to an account the women shared.

The women face three counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Bank fraud carries a penalty of up to a $1 million fine and 30 years in prison. Conspiracy to commit theft of government funds carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine. The penalty for aggravated identity theft can average between 22 and 51 months depending on if the defendant is charged under section 1028A.

The United States is pursuing aggravated identity theft section 1028A which means the women are likely to face a harsher sentence if convicted.