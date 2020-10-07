Two names familiar to Garland County voters are on the Nov. 3 ballot for Arkansas Judiciary District 18-East Circuit Court Position 2 seat.

Wade Naramore narrowly defeated Cecelia Dyer for the office in 2014, but she led in a 3-way ballot this March in the non-partisan primary. However, her plurality fell short of a majority, and they face off a third time in the runoff.

Naramore’s term expires Dec. 31.

Information from the candidates follows on Page 2A. Early voting kicks off Monday, Oct. 19.

More races will be featured in weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

Both judicial candidates cite experience and values.

One tragedy defines the contest.

After the death of his son in being left in a hot vehicle in July 2015, Naramore was suspended with pay. A charge was filed on Feb. 11, 2016. A Garland County jury acquitted him of negligent homicide after a 5-day trial in August 2016.

Facing a difficult trial day, Naramore was out of his routine, he told investigators, saying he had planned to drop his child off for child care, but forgot after stopping to buy breakfast. He became distraught that afternoon after finding his son dead.

But a judge who is temporarily suspended with pay remains so until the outcome of an disciplinary determination, not from the end of a criminal trial.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission considers lower burdens of proof than a criminal proceeding. Each day of the trial was attended by either the commission’s deputy executive director or the lead investigator.

Later, commission executive director David J. Sachar concluded there was no chance of conviction, even from a lower standard.

“The director has stated there was no chance of conviction, even if the case were tried as a ‘clear and convincing evidence’ standard, or even by a ‘preponderance of the evidence,’” an Arkansas Supreme Court supplemental status report says.

The high court reinstated Naramore on Feb. 27, 2017. However, the court ruled that Naramore would not be allowed to preside over cases of child neglect, “a restriction that has since been lifted.”

Dyer cites life experiences, love of law

After narrowly losing to the incumbent judge in 2014, various public officials encouraged Cecilia Dyer to run again, she says.

“What has inspired me to seek this office is my deep concern for the children and families of Garland County. Our children are our most valuable and precious resource and our families are the backbone and strength of our community. I truly believe there is nothing more important than preserving and protecting our children and families. This belief and commitment has been the driving force of my entire legal career.

“This position primarily hears matters pertaining to children and families. What also has inspired me is my love of the law and our Constitution. Every time I read a judicial opinion that properly applies the law and follows our constitutional precepts, I am inspired and very proud to be an American.

“Voters should choose me over my opponent because when it comes to making decisions regarding your child, your grandchild, or your family, you want someone with the most experience in regard to the applicable law and in regard to life’s issues.

“I have been practicing family law for 29 years, almost twice as long as my opponent. I know and understand the legal issues that many of our children and families are facing. My husband and I have also raised 3 children who are now successful adults and we survived living with everything that comes with having three teenagers in the home.

“My opponent’s children are not even school age and he has not yet experienced many of life’s issues that go along with parenthood. Parents of grown children know and understand that you simply don’t know what you would do as a parent until you’ve been there and done that. I also understand the joys, concerns, and challenges of being a grandparent as I have two precious grandsons.

“Voters should also choose me over my opponent, the incumbent, because my opponent is restricted from hearing certain types of cases as a condition to his return to the bench after his suspension during his term of office. My opponent was not able to fulfill the duties for which he was previously elected which caused a shift in caseloads within the Garland County judiciary and a tremendous strain on our system at the cost of taxpayers. Voters should choose me as I can put my 29 years of legal experience to work hearing any matter brought before the court without restrictions,” she says.

She received her juris doctorate from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Her 28-year career has been dedicated to advocating for children and families in Garland County.

In 2008, she accepted a position as attorney for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, Division of Children and Family Services, practicing exclusively in juvenile court and has handled matters pertaining to neglected and abused children brought before juvenile court by DHS in Garland County.

As an Arkansas native, Cecilia and her husband Kevin moved to Hot Springs 33 years ago. The Dyers have been married 36 years and have three adult children, a daughter-in-law, and two young grandsons.

Cecilia and her family are active members of First Church of the Nazarene in Hot Springs. Cecilia and her family enjoy spending time outdoors.

Her campaign website is www.dyerforjudge2020@gmail.com.

Judge cites efforts to prevent juvenile crime

Circuit Judge Wade Naramore of Garland County seeks re-election for a second term as circuit court judge.

Born and raised in Garland County, Naramore was sworn in Jan. 1, 2015. His wife, Ashley Naramore, is an attorney in Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village.

He says he implemented a comprehensive reform program for juvenile cases that successfully rehabilitated around 90% of participating youth. “These reforms have resulted in an over 40% reduction in juvenile crime countywide and allowed the shifting of court resources so as to dedicate more time towards higher risk and higher need youth,” he says, adding that reforms “also led to a significant reduction in area youth being detained. This has saved over $2 million taxpayer dollars annually and has allowed the downsizing of the juvenile detention facility and the re-allocation of existing county resources to open additional beds at the adult jail.”

Naramore also implemented a school-based truancy program and provided training in restorative justice and conflict conferencing to educators from all seven public school districts. This program resulted in an over 70% reduction in truancy filings countywide, he says.

Naramore created the first teen court program in Garland County and has maintained a juvenile drug court team that provides drug and alcohol resources in an effort to stem addiction at an early stage.

He is a Hot Springs native and Lakeside High School graduate. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in history and psychology, and a juris doctor from the UALR Bowen School of Law.

The Naramores have 2 children and are members of First United Methodist Church of Hot Springs.

Naramore presides over 1,600 cases per year. His caseload consists of all juvenile crime and families in need of services cases, a majority of the family law cases, as well as matters involving estates and trusts.

Naramore says he is actively engaged in helping non-profit organizations. Some of these are Eleanor Klugh Jackson House for Crisis Intervention, Habitat for Humanity, First United Methodist Food Bank, and St. Lukes Episcopal Church.

His campaign website is at www.judgenaramore.com.

Note: A technical error caused the above articles to appear on the site separately. They have now been combined into one, as was always intended. No content was changed. Also note candidates are listed alphabetically.

