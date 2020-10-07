Wishes do come true. An organization called Make-A-Wish grants wishes of children who are diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes and making an impact on wish kids, but also their families, friends, donors, sponsors and sometimes even entire communities.

There are thousands of volunteers, donors, and supporters who donate time and money to help make this happen.

On average, a wish is granted every 37 minutes in the U.S. and its territories. Make-A-Wish Mid-South, which includes Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi, grants a wish every 36 hours. In FY19, it granted 300 wishes and in FY20, they granted 160 wishes (due to COVID-19).

Make-A-Wish has the power to help make wishes come true. A wish come true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their own critical medical illness conditions. This one belief inspires the organization to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids they serve. Make-A-Wish Mid-South receives donations from individuals, corporations, community groups and schools.

The KVRE Wish-A-Thon to collect donations for a local “Wish Kid” is ongoing and continues throughout October. Go to the KVRE website and click on “Donate Now” to help raise $10,000 so Hot Springs Village can sponsor this wish.

On Friday, Oct. 16, KVRE staff, Wish Granters and volunteers will be at the gates taking donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to give all a chance to donate. Your donations will give the power of a wish to 1 of the Village’s own “Wish Kids.” One can also mail donations to the attention of Leslie Humphrey, Make-A-Wish Mid-South, 320 Executive Court, Suite, 101, Little Rock AR 72205.

Be a part of the magic by helping HSV make this HSV child’s wish come true.