Following an opening welcome by Rita Harris, president of the HSV Republican Women, members and guests welcomed speaker, Jan Morgan.

Morgan, is a constitutional conservative and certified firearms instructor. She owns The Gun Cave Indoor Firing Range in Hot Springs.

Morgan’s presentation focused not only on her conservative views, but also on the importance of women’s safety. “More women are buying guns these days than men,” she said “It is critical in this state of unrest to be ready to protect yourself,” said Morgan.

Additionally, Morgan, gave safety hints for women who don’t carry guns. “It is so important for a woman to know her surroundings when she’s alone. There are many ways to protect yourself from attackers.”

Morgan shared techniques, easy for women, if they’re in a line of attack.

Members were reminded of their October rally scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the Balboa Pavilion.

In attendance will be Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, Secretary of State John Thurston, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Congressmen French Hill and Bruce Westerman.

For more information on the HSVRW contact Harris at 501-282-4765.



