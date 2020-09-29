The Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association Golf Committee held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Ouachita Activities Building at Ponce de Leon Center, socially distanced and within COVID-19 number of attendees.

Many issues were covered but as there have been many resident calls to committee members the contacts are frequently relative to casual walking on golf cart paths.

“Just a reminder to non-golfers and their guests that you are not permitted to walk (including pets), jog, or cycle on courses during the hours in which the course is open for play and/or when the course is closed for maintenance purposes. This is a policy of the POA and the golf department to keep everyone safe and not interrupting golfers on the course. You may walk before play in the morning or after play in the evenings. Please feel free to call the golf shops with any questions regarding the course,” said Tom Heffer, POA director of golf.

Heffer also offered the departmental report including the good news; August rounds being up and more playable days. He indicated non-resident play is growing and there are 900 rounds scheduled to be played in 9 days with over 260 new people enjoying our courses. He said this is an excellent introduction to perhaps new residents to HSV and an excellent marking approach.

Stay and Play Packages booked and played to date are 5,352 rounds with a total revenue of $339,939.

Many golf tournaments have been cancelled due to the pandemic, however the HSV Couples Championships are being played as well as the Men’s Club Championships along with the United Way Tournament which was rescheduled for October.

New orange tees were added to the Ponce de Leon course and scorecards will be available soon.

The 50th HSV anniversary celebration golf activities included Shoot for the Start Golf/Mini-Golf Tournament, Saturday, Sept. 25 at DeSoto Recreation Area and Golf Club.

For more golf information and schedules go to https://www.explorethevillage.com/ and click on the member’s site.

The next committee meeting is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in the Ouachita Activities Building.