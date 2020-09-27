Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow and Greenwood Chamber Director Bob Purvis have announced that the annual Greenwood Christmas Parade, sponsored by Farmers Bank, will be held on Monday, Dec. 7.

The parade will include the traditional floats, entries and of course Santa Claus. For 2020, the parade will come with a new twist; the parade will be a reverse parade. The parade will sit still and the spectators will drive by the floats and other displays. The parade will line up around the school grounds at Greenwood High School as in past years. The parade entries will stay in place and the spectators will enter the School grounds at the Daisy Street entrance and stay in their vehicles as they wind past the parade.

Candy from the floats is a huge tradition in the Greenwood Christmas Parade. Thanks to the sponsorship of Farmers Bank, each car will be provided with an extended handle butterfly net to hold out the passenger window. The parade participants will place the candy in the nets for the children. Each vehicle will get a sticker on the windshield as they enter the School grounds showing how many children are in the car. Foot traffic through the parade area will not be allowed.

The parade will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Watch the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for details as the date gets near. For more information, contact the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce at: 479-996-6357.