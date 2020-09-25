For the fifth consecutive year, Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint by conducting its "We Love Teachers" campaign. This year, Arvest will award 157 teachers with a total of $78,500 in prize money.

The decision to award 157 $500 gifts to individual teachers was made not only out of respect and appreciation for the work teachers do, but as a sign of support at a time when they face exceptional challenges. All prizes will go to teachers who work at state-funded schools and are to be used for classroom needs.

"Arvest values the critical role teachers play, not just for our children but for our collective futures," said Roger Holroyd, president of Arvest Bank’s Fort Smith region. "For almost 60 years, commitment to community has been a cornerstone of the Arvest culture. It is our pleasure to further that commitment by recognizing some of the teachers who make our communities better. We trust these awards reflect our gratitude not just to the winners of the prizes, but to all of our educators."

To nominate a teacher to receive one of the $500 prizes, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest during the week of Oct. 5-11, then select the link in the post to complete a nomination form. More contest rules and details are available on Arvest’s Facebook page.

In the four-year history of the "We Love Teachers" campaign, Arvest has awarded a total of $167,000 to more than 330 teachers.