On the Arkansas ballot this year there are six issues, and the first is getting the most attention from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Issue 1 proposes adding the half percent sales tax that funds the renovation and expansion of streets and roads to the state constitution in light of the 2023 expiration date. This would provide a long-term solution to this tax and remove the sunset clause.

According to Hutchinson, this is an "important opportunity" for the state to improve roads across Arkansas.

A recent study by TRIP stated that the average Fort Smith driver spends almost $1,500 per year in car repairs caused by insufficient roads. Of drivers surveyed in Fort Smith, 57% rated the roads as poor or mediocre.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hutchinson recalled a previous session of legislation where they prioritized transportation. The governor said that session would be a failure if Issue 1 does not pass in November.

Hutchinson recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic was still ongoing and presented a "challenging time" where "we have to keep our focus."

The governor further expounded that this sales tax would provide security for highway funding that is "vital for the supply chain," particularly in a pandemic.

According to Hutchinson, this tax would produce $290 million annually, $205 million of which would go to ARDOT and the other $85 million would go towards city and county street funds.

On top of the annual amount, Hutchinson stated these funds would be a result $8.2 billion of economic activity over the course of 10 years.

There is currently a 7.4% unemployment rate that is on a downward trend in Arkansas. Hutchinson says that number can only continue down if this issue passes. Without the passage of this issue, the governor believes the unemployment rate will go back up.

Without adding this to the Arkansas constitution, Hutchinson believes there will no longer be the uncertainty of how long streets and highways improvement can be funded.

There were 800 Arkansans surveyed and 44% of them stated they intended to vote early. Hutchinson stated that meant now was the time to campaign for this issue because early voting starts on Oct. 19 in Arkansas.

Of the surveyed people, 69% were in favor of Issue 1 with the agricultural community being the most supportive.

Hutchinson called this issue a top priority and even intends on going around the state on Oct. 19, the first day of early voting, to promote it. Fort Smith is on the list of places the governor will visit.