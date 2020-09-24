Fort Smith officials increased their services to deter vagrancy in the downtown area — especially when it comes to its effects on business owners in the area.

The city as noted in a Sept. 10 Central Business Improvement District update has distributed "No Trespassing" signs to business and property owners who want them as a deterrent and identifier for police action if officers see vagrants on properties without patronizing the businesses. Fort Smith police also have more opportunities to see these signs, too — they’ve increased their presence in the downtown area, both in a vagrancy deterrent capacity and as a means to get these individuals the services they need.

"There are properties where they’ll come in to work on a Monday, and their properties are completely trashed," said 64.6 Downtown Director Talicia Richardson.

City officials have voluntarily distributed the signs through an existing city ordinance, Richardson said. Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman said there was an understanding that all the downtown stakeholders were "on the same page" when the signs were distributed.

Dingman also said Next Step Day Room and St. John’s Episcopal Church support the signs because of the difference between homelessness and vagrancy. Next Step Director Sharon Chapman declined to comment on the signs.

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell said the signs serve the twofold purpose of letting transient individuals know the business doesn’t want vagrancy and also to highlight areas where vagrancy is common downtown. Richardson said the signs allow the police to take immediate action on the properties if they see vagrancy.

"It has helped reduce it in recent weeks, but it is not 100% effective," said Belle Starr Vintage Antiques Owner Beth Price, whose sign sits behind the front counter of her business.

Price, who said she spoke up about the issue after a physical altercation with a vagrant person at her business, said she has lost business because of panhandling at north Fifth and A streets in downtown because of the vagrancy.

Price’s complaint, Richardson said, ties into the increased police presence in downtown.

"It’s really close to community policing, if you will, because no one wants to be perceived as pushing people away, but when it deters people from coming in your door, that’s when it’s an economic impact that impacts business owners that can lead to impacting a property owner, if that business chooses to not continue in that type of environment," she said.

"We’re not looking to infringe on anybody’s rights to live the way they want to, so long as it’s within the legal means. But we also realize business owners have rights as well, and property owners do too, and you have to find the balance between the two," Mitchell said.

While people have the right to panhandle on public property, Price said she would like to see increased education from the city about not giving to panhandlers. She instead would like to see people donate to organizations that address homelessness and vagrancy.

The people from these organizations and other social service groups are what Richardson believes is the next step in addressing vagrancy in downtown Fort Smith.

"How can someone with that expertise come, build a relationship with those individuals to make sure they have the services they need for their specific situation?" she said.