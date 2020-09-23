Ruby Harrell will celebrate her 101st birthday in October. Ruby’s most vivid memories take her back to her youth as she was raised during the Great Depression.

“Those days made our family moments more important. We loved gathering together on holidays and putting up decorations,” she said.

When asked the key to her long life and looking so well for her age, she said, “The Lord has been good to me and I use Pond’s skin cream.”

Dallas Young turned 100 in January and is closing in on 101 in 3 short months.

Dallas remembers being with his grandparents in Ontario, Canada, where they raised crops. “We cut a lot of wood, picked blueberries to make great pies and a horse and wagon took us to a beach on Lake Huron,” he said. A former accountant with GM, his passion was woodworking. He loved making toys and chess sets for children.

Mona Galloway will celebrate her 101st birthday just 2 days after this issue of the Village Voice is printed.

She recalls working in the fields in Cornell, Illinois. “I walked behind a wagon pulled by a team of horses where I shucked corn and tossed it into that wagon,” she said.

She remembers having lots of cattle, sheep, geese and ponies on the farm. She’s lived in HSV for many years and treasures many friends. She volunteered at many venues including Good Samaritan. A flower garden has been dedicated in her name.