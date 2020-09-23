Children in the Alma and Paris areas will benefit from a $7,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The gift was announced this week at the Boys and Girls Club of the Diamond Hills. Heather Appleton and Jeremy Nuckolls of Arvest Bank were on hand to present the check.

Thanks to the Arvest Foundation contribution, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills will be using the funds to help support the summer programs of both the Alma and Paris units.

"It is reassuring that our club partner, the Arvest Foundation, believes in our work with the children in our communities," Elaina Damante, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills, said in a news release. "We will be utilizing the foundation’s donation to feed, teach, and take care of the children. We are grateful for the support that Arvest has given us."

"Working for Arvest is not only fulling for our career goals, it is heartwarming to see the dedication of the Arvest Foundation to our communities," Appleton added. "The Boys and Girls Club of the Diamond Hills serve children in Alma, Mountainburg and Paris. They provide a safe place for children to attend during the summer when school is out and after school releases each day. They also strive to feed our children. Even when Covid-19 required the club to close it sites they still provided to-go meals for free to any child that needed it. They also tried to provide activity packs to help keep the children engaged. When the club is open, they provide help with schoolwork and various programs to enrich each child’s education. Our community’s youth will be our future. I love that the Arvest Foundation is partnering with organizations to make sure that future is bright."

