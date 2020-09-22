The suspect in the Sept. 14 homicide on North 32nd Street in Fort Smith has been arrested by federal authorities.

Around noon Tuesday, Fort Smith police announced Christopher Lee Stowell had been arrested by the United States Marshals Service on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons — second offense. Stowell suspected by police of shooting Daniel Alexander Ahumada, 39, to death.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Cory Thomas on Tuesday said the Police Department turned the case over to them on Sept. 17 after they determined Stowell met their violent fugitive criteria. Fort Smith police around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 found Ahumada with a single gunshot wound in the 4300 block of North 32nd Street.

Deputy U.S. Marshals found Stowell in an address on Windsor Drive. They determined his location from "the totality of the interviews" following Ahumada’s death, he said.

Stowell had a .380 caliber handgun when he was arrested but peacefully complied, Thomas said.

"Our guys are really good at what they do, and we do that in a way that’s safest for him as well as us," he said.

Stowell on Tuesday afternoon was held in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.