“Mountain Pine is quite small in area, but our police officers are limited in number for this community. As our children are exposed to drug trafficking and an increase in adult bad behavior, we knew we had to improve conditions for them throughout our city,” said Joshua Jester, deputy chief.

He said Manuel Batista who breeds dogs for police K9 units heard about the need for K9 drug detection and graciously donated 3 Dutch German shepherd puppies to MPPD.

The police department operates on meager funding and estimated training for their 3 new dogs will cost $15,000. Corporal Ruey Hendrix posted an account on GoFundMe specifically named Police K9 Training. With limited manpower and mostly auxiliary officers, MPPD definitely needs some financial assistance to prepare Hawkeye, Trapper and Radar for service.

Traditional dog obedience training is common but police K9 preparation is very specific. Police dogs have important skills for patrol, drug and bomb detection and scenttracking.

“Our new partners will expand our reach into the community and track down conditions endangering our children,” said Jester.

The GoFundMe link is gofundme.com/t2udmz-police-k9-training. Arvest Bank has also set up an account for MPPD. Donations at any Arvest Bank will be deposited to: Mountain Pine Police Department Donation Account. You are also welcome to donate to the MPPD office at 405 Ouachita Ave., Mountain Pine, AR, 71956 or call 501-760-1319 for more information.



