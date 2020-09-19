The Alma planning director presented a draft for a new subdivision Thursday that coincides with a cemetery land dispute.

The Alma Planning Commission met on Sep. 1 for a study session presentation of a 12-duplex housing project on Mulberry Street. The project involves the property which used to be known as Brown’s Trailer Park and property is located next to the Alma City Cemetery where a piece of land is a part of a small dispute.

Alma Mayor Jerry Martin said in a recent city council study session he has been contacted by the landowners in regard to burial plots on their land separated from the cemetery by a fence. The landowners in question asked the city to cover the cost of changing the legal description of the land and, in lieu of extending the property, have asked that the burial plots be exchanged.

"There are some graves that have been there a long time, around the 20s and 30s. The piece of property in the legal description has had graves for a long time. It was only recently acquired by the city," said Martin.

The cemetery was handled by a commission until 2015 when it was handed over to the city.

Martin said he feels the city is not responsible for the land because the city was not involved with the cemetery at the point in which a fence was put in place that separated the burial plots.

No official request has been made by the landowners at this moment.