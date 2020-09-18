OK Foods President and CEO Trent Goins in a letter Thursday told his customers China suspended imports from one of the poultry producer’s Fort Smith processing plants because of inaccurate reporting from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The letter, obtained by the Times Record on Friday, states Department of Health reports publicly made available since May 29 "incorrectly inflated the number of active COVID-19 cases" in the Fort Smith plant in question. Goins in the letter further states OK Foods has not active virus cases at the plant as of Thursday.

"Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Health staff have corrected the incorrect data and are working with OK Foods to begin the process of relisting," Goins states in the letter.

The plant on Thursday has had 60 active cases of its 774 employees since March and is in the bottom 5% of poultry plants in Arkansas, Goins said in the letter.

"We appreciate Gov. Hutchinson and his staff, the Department of Health, the Poultry Federation, and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture for their efforts to quickly correct the data," the letter reads. "Together, we are working on a strategy to relist the company and resume exporting to China."