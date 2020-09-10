Eighteen defendants are facing federal charges in the Western District of Arkansas for alleged methamphetamine trafficking and money laundering schemes in the Fort Smith region.

Fourteen of the defendants were arrested Thursday on a fifteen-count indictment involving the distribution of methamphetamine and money laundering from the alleged drug trafficking scheme. The indictment is directly related to a similar July indictment of Emmanuel Miranda, Israel Miranda-Zapata, Brenda Golden Day and Alexis Tirado, all of Fort Smith.

The defendants arrested Thursday are Manuel DeJesus Perez-Echeverria, Humberto Acosta-Martinez, Julio Ivan Enriquez-Munoz, Alberto Ledesma, Efrain Maciel-Martinez, Traye Everett Martin, Julie Ann Pyles, Ezequiel Rodriguez, Paula Lynne Rider, Ronal Salinas, Benjamin Valdez, Amber Renee Vance, Emily Elizabeth Williams and Michael Dean Wilson. Their operation is directly tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has a presence in several states, according to a Western District news release.

Their prosecution is in the scope of the Western District’s Operation Bear Mountain Bingo, part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force program.

"Because of persistent and collaborative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies in the area, a major supplier of methamphetamine to this region of Arkansas is out of business," said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley.