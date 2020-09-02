Advertising and Promotion panel to meet Sept. 3

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will hold a special called meeting at noon Thursday, Sept. 3, by conference call.

The purpose of this meeting is for the election of a hearing officer for the Aramark hearing, date and time of hearing and type of hearing (in-person, conference call or video conference), according to a news release.

Those who want to join the teleconference should contact Betty Brown, the commission’s administrative assistant, before Sept. 3, at bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

House of Bread to give away clothes, household items Sept. 5

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away clothes, household items and assorted items Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7 a.m. until all items are gone.

All items will be set up on the outside of the church on the sidewalk. People will park on the parking lot across from the church and walk to sidewalk and look at the items they want. Tickets will be given to people as they come up to get their clothes. This ticket will allow them to get one new item until all of the new items are gone, according to a news release.

Because of social distancing guidelines, only seven people at one time will be allowed on side walk shopping. Everyone must wear a mask.

Snacks will be available and officers with the Pine Bluff Police Department will be on hand to help will traffic control.

Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, 870-872-2196 or houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net.

UAPB alumni group to meet Sept. 8

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The primary call-in number is 978-990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release.

The meeting will feature UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. He will provide updates on the university’s plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The standing committees will report on proposed activities. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate.

The decision to hold the meeting by conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19, according to the release.