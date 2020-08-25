The Property Owners’ Association Finance and Planning Committee met Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center. Visitors were not allowed except for those invited to present information to the committee; however, a recording was made and posted on the POA’s YouTube channel.

Tom Heau related that the strategic planning working group was continuing to narrow down the proposed goals for the finance and planning committee. They will likely meet with the general manager, Charles King, in early September to work out a schedule for meeting with department heads about projects under consideration in each department.

The budget working group gave a status update concerning meetings with departments on their proposals for 2021.

Ray Lehman gave an update about the marketing subcommittee, and the committee revised and approved a charter to present to the POA board at its August meeting to consider creating a board level marketing committee. The next week, at its regular Aug. 20 meeting, the POA board adopted the revised charter and created the Marketing Committee.

Lehman also briefly outlined the status of discussions to bring some of the events of the 2021 Special Olympics to the Village, after the coronavirus crisis has passed. He mentioned pickleball and golf, and possibly road races as events that might be held in HSV, noting that there could be as many as 400 participants for pickleball. Both POA staff and the Special Olympics team agreed that until COVID was no longer a threat it was inadvisable to bring that many people into the Village.

Staff gave the committee an update on the PPP funds documentation to go to Regions Bank. The bank has created the portal for the POA to upload the documentation, but the portal is not accepting the POA’s documentation. The documents are needed to show the Small Business Administration that the POA had properly used the PPP funds for payroll, utilities and contract labor so that the loan could be forgiven. The bank is working with the POA to address the problem.

Jason Temple presented a proposal for a contract to repair and repaint the Ponce de Leon Center and Woodlands Auditorium. The project is projected to cost slightly more than $180,000, and Temple proposes allocating $195,000 to ensure that any unforeseen repairs that are required would be provided for. The committee requested more details, which Temple would present at the committee’s next meeting.

Temple also reported that the POA was laying both sewer and water mains along Dorsal Way to provide service to the purchaser of the Cooper Communities, Inc. property on DeSoto Boulevard just west of the Danville Road bridge. There are empty lots along that street that would be more attractive to buyers, he noted, if water and sewer were readily available. He estimated that the cost of laying those mains would be about $17,000.

This meeting was recorded by the POA and posted to its official YouTube channel.