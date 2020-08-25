Tyrese Townsend, center, accepts a new computer system, the prize he won in the Full Circle 360 Essay Contest. The presentation also included, from left, his mother, Kristine Robinson, and Alexander Price, Full Circle 360 president. Tyrese, an eighth grader at White Hall Junior High School, is the round one winner of the contest. Tyrese wrote about how COVID-19 was effecting his future. ‘Stay motivated Mr. Tyrese Townsend,’ a spokesman said in the news release. ‘Hope you have a blessed school year. Help us congratulate this young man on taking time to invest into his future and writing a wonderful essay.’ Special to The Commercial